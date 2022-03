The Detroit News

The Novi Boat Show runs through Sunday at the Suburban Collection Showplace at 46100 Grand River Ave. in Novi. Hundreds of boats for skiing, fishing and cruising up to 35 feet in length are on display, along with personal watercraft, accessories and more.

Show hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $12. Ages 12 and under get in free.