Novi man charged in abuse of 3-month-old twins

A 27-year-old Novi man has been charged in connection abusing his twins this month, police confirmed Friday.

On Feb. 11, officers were called to help Washtenaw County child protective services at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor after the 3-month-olds were admitted with significant internal injuries, investigators said in a statement.

The infants survived but "will require some long-term care," according to the release.

An investigation led to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office charging their father, Edward Gerald Roney, with two counts of first-degree child abuse.

The counts carry a maximum penalty of life in prison, police said.

“The Novi Police Department believes that it is one of our key duties to protect the children of our community and we are thankful that this arrest will prevent any further harm to these children,” police said Friday.

Roney was arraigned Wednesday through 52-1 District Court in Novi, records show.

He remains at the Oakland County Jail on a $1 million bond.

His next court hearing is scheduling for 11 a.m. March 23.

Anyone with information on the case or other instances of alleged child abuse is asked to call the Novi Police Department at (248) 348-7100.