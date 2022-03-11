Oakland Co. man dies from chemical burns; daughter faces homicide charges

A Groveland Township woman accused of causing her father chemical burns last fall faces more charges now that he has died, Michigan State Police said Friday.

Megan Imirowicz hurled lye powder and water at her father on Oct. 1 then fled, authorities said. He was treated at Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc for burns to his head, torso and extremities.

The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office initially charged Imirowicz with domestic violence and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.

The 18-year-old was released from the Oakland County Jail on a $75,000 bond but "her location was not known," MSP tweeted Friday.

Her father remained hospitalized for months and died from his injuries this week, state police said.

The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office amended the charges against his daughter to homicide.

A fugitive team arrested Imirowicz. She is slated to remain in custody pending court proceedings, authorities said Friday.