Wixom man charged with child abuse in death of 4-year-old boy

Wixom — A 30-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a 4-year-old boy who was in his care, police said.

Deangelo Levell Hawkins was arraigned Thursday in 52-1 District Court in Novi on a charge of first-degree child abuse. A magistrate set his bond at $1 million and scheduled his next court date for March 23. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

Hawkins is accused of killing Jaice Dupont, officials said.

Police and medics were called Saturday to a home at 30735 Beechwood near Beck and Pontiac Trail for a report of a boy who was unconscious and had shallow breathing. They began rendering aid to Jaice.

Medics took Jaice to a hospital, which later transferred him to Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor, according to authorities. The boy died from his injuries five days later, police said.

Investigators determined the boy had life-threatening skull injuries and that Hawkins was the only person with the boy at the time he was hurt. Hawkins is the boy's guardian, they said.

Police arrested Hawkins later on Saturday for suspicion of child abuse. They submitted their findings to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office, which charged him with first-degree child abuse.

