Bail set for suspect accused of damaging Virgin Mary statue at Royal Oak church

Royal Oak — Bail has been set at $25,000 for a South Korean national accused of breaking into St. Mary Catholic Church last week and damaging a 92-year-old statue of the Virgin Mary.

Sungwon Lee, 30, was arraigned Thursday on felony charges of breaking and entering, and malicious destruction of property over $1,000.

Days later, said a parishioner, the congregation prayed for him.

According to the police report, said Sgt. Tony Gagliardi, Lee is accused of shattering four windows on the front door to gain entry to the church at 730 S. Lafayette, then toppling the statue.

A passer-by reported the Tuesday night break-in, the report said, and when police arrived, Lee is accused of exiting the vestibule dragging the now-headless sculpture. The 5 ½-foot-tall statue is valued at $5,000, and damage to the windows and a floodlight was estimated at $1,400.

Lee had videos on his cell phone referencing the Antichrist, the report said. Gagliardi said he spoke only one word to investigators:

"Justice."

Police said mental health issues may be at play for Lee, who carried identification issued in New York.

Joyce Coyne, a church member and retired art teacher at the parish school, told The Detroit News that St. Mary's priest called for a moment of silence near the end of service she attended Saturday afternoon.

Father Paul Snyder asked worshippers to use the quiet to say a prayer “for our parish and St. Mary and this person,” Coyne said, meaning the suspect.

“It especially hurts that it was Mary that was attacked. We’re St. Mary,” she said.

“... Hopefully, he can find his way.”