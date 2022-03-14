Michigan trooper spots swan run afoul on roadside

It wasn't the sort of emergency Michigan State Police usually find on Metro Detroit roads but it ended up a successful rescue.

While on patrol during the Monday morning rush hour, a trooper with the Metro North post in Oak Park spotted a swan standing on the shoulder along Interstate 696, the agency said on Twitter.

"He was able to get the swan into a bag and bring the swan to the post," MSP tweeted. "We have a swan rescue on the way!"

Troopers snapped photos with the white-feathered bird on the grass outside the post.

The swan has since been transferred to a rescue group, MSP First Lt. Michael Shaw said.