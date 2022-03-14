Michigan trooper spots swan run afoul on roadside
Mark Hicks
The Detroit News
It wasn't the sort of emergency Michigan State Police usually find on Metro Detroit roads but it ended up a successful rescue.
While on patrol during the Monday morning rush hour, a trooper with the Metro North post in Oak Park spotted a swan standing on the shoulder along Interstate 696, the agency said on Twitter.
"He was able to get the swan into a bag and bring the swan to the post," MSP tweeted. "We have a swan rescue on the way!"
Troopers snapped photos with the white-feathered bird on the grass outside the post.
The swan has since been transferred to a rescue group, MSP First Lt. Michael Shaw said.