Three's a charm? All three Metro Detroit couple's children born during COVID pandemic

When Jennifer and Andre Laubach's twin newborns arrived on April 2, 2020, their births made national headlines. The first COVID-19 surge was raging in Metro Detroit, both parents were sick with the virus and the boys were born eight weeks premature.

Andre Laubach was so sick that Jennifer had to drive herself to the hospital. And after giving birth without her husband at her side, the babies were whisked away to the neonatal intensive care unit before Jennifer was allowed to touch them.

It would be 20 days before the new parents were allowed to hold Mitchell and Maksim Laubach for the first time. A day after her discharge from Beaumont Hospital in Troy, Jennifer was re-admitted with postpartum preeclampsia, a pregnancy complication involving high blood pressure that can cause damage to kidneys or other organs.

The couple had a much happier tale to tell at a Tuesday press conference where they announced the birth of their daughter, Liv Angela Laubach. She was born on Feb. 25.

Jennifer Laubach said she'd always wanted a large family, and she wanted Andre to have another chance at experiencing the birth of one of his children. So the couple decided to have another baby, despite the ongoing pandemic.

"It's a moment that, as a parent, you assume you're going to be there for the birth," Andre said Tuesday. "It's something that I guess you even take for granted because it's the assumption that you're going to be there.

"So when I lost that opportunity, and Jen had to go through all that alone, clearly it felt like I was missing out on something. But it really felt as though I wasn't fulfilling my responsibility as a father and a husband to be there.

"Just to be able to do that this time was great. Just to have the experience, and be there to support her was wonderful."

Dr. Brian Torok, Jennifer's obstetrician-gynecologist at Beaumont Hospital in Troy, said it's now known that COVID-19 increases risk in pregnant women for both preterm delivery and preeclampsia. But doctors knew little to nothing about the virus that early in the pandemic.

"That was a scary time," Torok said. "There was so much uncertainty at that point two years ago. We didn't know anything about the virus — we didn't know how it was transmitted, we didn't know how to effectively treat it, and we didn't know the impact it would have on pregnant patients.

"When Jen came in, we were all fearful, (wondering) did we have everything set up in the hospital correctly, did we have all of our protocols in place?

"Now we have a much better feel for things, and I'm just so glad that Jen did so wonderfully through this pregnancy and delivering beautiful baby Liv."

Jennifer Laubach said when her sons were born news outlets from all over the world contacted the couple, from Japan, Spain, the United Kingdom and Australia.

"It was a wild ride," she said. "We were able to give interviews at that time because we were separated from the boys for almost three weeks."

"Of course, we understood that because we wanted to keep them safe and nobody really knew about COVID at that time, and how it would affect them," she added. "It was a tough time to go through."

Torok noted that Jennifer and Andre both are vaccinated and boosted, and he said the shots provide protection to pregnant moms as well as their babies.

"The answer is ultimately the vaccine," Torok said, noting that both the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine recommend that pregnant moms be vaccinated.

"When you look at the data, all women of childbearing age should get vaccinated, and those trying to get pregnant," he added. "If a patient is pregnant, the sooner in the pregnancy they get vaccinated the more likely that they're going to get a benefit of that as a mom, but also, they can help the baby.

"If the vaccination occurs before 20 weeks of pregnancy, the mom can actually pass antibodies to the baby that will protect the baby for up to three months after the baby is born."

