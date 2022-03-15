Man suspected to be serial prowler charged in Farmington Hills

A man accused of peeping into numerous people's homes is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday, Farmington Hills police said.

Kenton Driscoll, 57, was arraigned Friday in 47th District Court in Farmington Hills on a charge of prowling. A judge set his bond at $5,330 and scheduled his next court date, a pretrial conference, for Wednesday.

The charge is a violation of city ordinances.

Police said Driscoll is suspected in a series of incidents in which a man had been lurking in the yards of homes and looking into people's windows at night.

Officials said a prowler was seen by numerous residents and a security camera at a residence captured an image of the prowler. Officials allege Driscoll was seen committing similar crimes in numerous other Oakland County communities.

Authorities said an investigation led detectives to Driscoll, who has previous arrests for similar crimes in Farmington Hills and elsewhere.

According to court records, Driscoll pleaded no contest to prowling in July 2021 and was sentenced to 60 days in jail. He also pleaded guilty in August 2020 to window peeping and was sentenced to 45 days in jail, the records said.

Investigators used the police department's drone and said they found Driscoll in a wooded area near Interstate 696 and Orchard Lake Road. Officers took him into custody without incident, police said.