Oakland Executive Coulter steers path forward in annual address

Mike Martindale

The Detroit News

Pontiac – After a year of pain, both locally and internationally, Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter made “All Ways, Moving Forward” the theme of his State of the County address Tuesday night at the M-1 Concourse Event Center.

Coulter “steered” the point home by making his entrance behind the wheel of an electric Chevrolet Bolt EUV manufactured in Orion Township. It acknowledged General Motors Co.'s $4 billion investment in the plant where it plans to produce the electric Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups, adding 2,300 new jobs.

Coulter outlined aspects of a five-year strategy to make a real and measurable impact by providing a strong economy, healthy and safe communities, and opportunities for residents to live their best lives.

“Our mission is simple, but powerful: To serve through collaborative leadership and to help support communities where residents flourish and businesses thrive,” Coulter said.

Coulter said in earlier meetings he was told residents “want a strong economy and training programs to help prepare workers for high-paying, in demand jobs.

“They’ve asked for accessible health care – including mental health – and affordable housing,” Coulter said. “They’ve told me that we need to help our kids catch up in school. And they want Oakland County to be a place where people feel safe, heard and welcomed.”

While celebrating GM's decision to invest in the plant in Orion Township, Coulter also took time to recognize the collective grief felt this year by the Nov. 30 shooting at nearby Oxford High School. Ava Swiss, a senior at the school, sang the national anthem before Coulter’s remarks. Coulter mentioned “We are all – and always – Oxford Strong” and will remember students Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana, Madisyn Baldwin and Justin Shilling, all slain in the school shooting tragedy as “bright lights who were taken far too early and we can never forget their names or their legacies.”

Coulter noted the shooting tragedy, the two-year-plus virus and the Russian invasion of Ukraine as ongoing “hard issues” for the global neighborhood to which Oakland County belongs.

“When I came to office nearly three years ago, I came with a philosophy of Oakland Together, which embodies collaboration and partnerships for the good of Oakland County’s residents, businesses and communities,” he said. “That principle has served us well as we’ve navigated new ways to support and invest in all of our communities. That includes testing, vaccinating and boosting hundreds of thousands of our residents. There is now hope on the horizon.

“That is not to say our work is done,” Coulter said. “We’ll always face hard issues. The lingering pandemic is keeping us from what we’ve comfortably known as normal. Residents are anxious about everything from inflation, education, a worker shortage to the Russian invasion in Ukraine.”

He noted how he recently attended a Ukrainian prayer service in Southfield where he joined a “longtime friend, Andrey Duzyj, and many others to extend our support to protect this democracy. Our Ukrainian American community is an important part of our county, our region, and the entire state.”

Coulter said his administration's plans for a strong Oakland County economy including assisting 36,000 small business owners in their own communities. For the last two years the county has helped 15,000 small businesses survive the economic impact of COVID. A five-year strategy going forward will include:

•Business Forward, designed to help entrepreneurs successfully emerge from the pandemic and grow their small businesses.

•Project Diamond, a grant program created with Automation Alley to help small manufacturers gain access to advanced manufacturing tools.

•Health 360, a county initiative announced two years ago to connect residents to health care and wraparound services. Coulter said the county has invested nearly $13 million in mental health services, including $2 million for the Oakland Together Mental Health and Wellbeing School Partnership.

•Oakland 80, a program to help 80% of adults secure a college education or training certificate by 2030 and broaden workforce development. It is deploying up to a dozen new career and education navigators through a partnership with Jewish Vocational Services.

•The Housing Trust Fund, to provide gap funding to developers to ensure residents have safe and affordable rental- and home-ownership options.

