2-month-old baby found dead in Oakland County hotel

Michigan State Police are investigating the death of a 2-month-old girl after receiving a call Wednesday about a child in distress at an Oakland County hotel.

Troopers were alerted around 9:50 a.m. about a baby not breathing in a room at the Baymont by Wyndham Ferndale/Royal Oak in the 11000 block of West Eight Mile.

They started performing CPR on the infant while Alliance EMS was en route to the scene, state police said in a statement on Twitter.

The baby was transported to Ascension Providence Hospital in Southfield and declared dead on arrival, according to the post.

Authorities were working to determine the cause of death.

"Detectives from the Special Investigation Section are working with troopers to determine if foul play is involved in this incident," state police said.