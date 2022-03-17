State police rescue autistic man from Groveland Twp. pond

A 30-year-old autistic man is expected to recover after Michigan State Police troopers rescued him from a freezing cold Oakland County pond Wednesday night, officials said.

Troopers received a call at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday about a missing man in the Groveland Township area. The caller told them an autistic adult male had left a group home.

Officials began searching for the man using canine units and a helicopter unit, they said.

After two hours, troopers received a call about a person who had fallen through the ice on a pond about 4.5 miles from the group home. Troopers could hear someone in the water calling for help.

Authorities said troopers went onto the ice to rescue the man, who was submerged up to his chest and suffering from hypothermia. One of the troopers fell through the ice, but continued moving toward the victim. Officials said the trooper broke the ice in front of him with his fists.

They said a second trooper was able to reach the man without falling through the ice.

Together, the troopers hoisted the man out of the water and got him to shore, according to state police.

They identified the victim as the missing 30-year-old man.

Officials said the man was taken to a hospital to be treated. They also said the two troopers who rescued him from the water were not injured.

State police posted body camera video of the rescue on Twitter.