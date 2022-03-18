Woman wounded in Pontiac drive-by shooting outside St. Patrick's Day party

Pontiac – A 19-year-old Detroit woman is recovering after she was shot at a St. Patrick’s Day house party Thursday night.

Oakland County sheriff’s deputies report the shooting occurred shortly after 11 p.m. in the 400 block of Maxwell Street. When deputies arrived, the crowd was dispersing and they found the victim in the living room with a serious wound to her left arm.

Deputies said the victim’s arm was broken and someone had applied a tourniquet in an effort to slow bleeding.

Witnesses reported a black SUV drove by the house slowly before firing and then drove north on Maxwell. The victim, who was outside, was carried inside where a shirt was applied as a tourniquet.

Several groups of shell casings were found in the street as well as at the front door, deputies said. Multiple vehicles on the street were also hit by gunfire.

The victim was reported in serious condition at a hospital with the broken arm and bullet fragments in her forearm, deputies said.

