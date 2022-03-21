Lapeer couple die in Oakland County two-car crash

Pontiac – A Lapeer husband and wife died Monday after the car they were in crossed the center line on Ortonville Road north of Rattalee Lake Road in Oakland County and struck another vehicle.

Michael Scott Clyne, 48, and Nicole Ann Clyne, 47, were both pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle, a 64-year-old Ortonville man, was hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries and was expected to be released from the hospital Monday, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

The accident happened about 10:45 a.m. Monday. Michael Clyne was driving a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix north on Ortonville Road with Nicole Clyne a passenger in the front seat when it collided with a 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee, which was headed south. Both of the Clynes were wearing seat belts.

Neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be possible factors in the crash, which remains under investigation by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit.

