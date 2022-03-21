Town hall will discuss proposal to compensate Oxford High School victims with $1.7M in donations
Jennifer Chambers
The Detroit News
A town hall to discuss a plan to distribute nearly $1.8 million in donations to the victims of the Oxford High School mass shooting — which would limit payments for psychological trauma to certain students — begins at 7 p.m. Monday.
Hosted by the National Compassion Fund, the organization managing funds donated to the Oxford Community Memorial and Victims Fund, the town hall is designed to collect public feedback before the proposal is finalized later this spring.