Parents of Oxford High shooting suspect have pretrial hearing

Mike Martindale and James Dickson

The Detroit News

Pontiac – The couple whose son is charged in the Oxford High School mass shooting in November will have a pretrial hearing at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Oakland Circuit Court to determine how their respective cases will move forward.

James and Jennifer Crumbley are each charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of four students in the shooting and have pleaded not guilty. The charges have drawn international attention because they link the parents with the alleged violent behavior of their son.