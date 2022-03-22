Brothers released after 25 years in prison for rape, murder they didn't commit

Pontiac — In a case long decried by innocence advocates, a judge on Tuesday vacated the life sentences of two brothers who spent 25 years in prison for the 1995 rape and murder of a woman in her Pontiac basement.

Melvin and George DeJesus were convicted of the July 11, 1995, murder and rape of Margaret Midkiff, despite there being no DNA evidence linking them to the scene and witnesses who testified that the brothers were elsewhere when the attack occurred.

The brothers, who'd been friends with the victim and her family, were convicted solely on the testimony of convicted rapist Brandon Gohagen, 50, whose DNA was found at the crime scene.

Gohagen claimed the DeJesus brothers had forced him to rape Midkiff, who was 43, but that he didn't kill her. A jury believed him, and in 1997 the brothers were convicted of first-degree murder.

Robyn Frankel of the Michigan Attorney General's Conviction Integrity Unit told Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Martha Anderson Tuesday that new evidence shows Gohagen was solely responsible for Midkiff's killing, along with 12 other sexual assaults in Pontiac.

"On behalf of the state of Michigan, I offer you our deepest apologies for all the years that have been taken from you," Frankel told the brothers during the live-streamed hearing. "We'd like to change what happened, but we can't."

George DeJesus, 44, said: "I'm thankful that the truth is finally realized. I realize that justice for us opens up old wounds for the Midkiff family. I just hope one day our families can all heal and we can have a relationship."

Melvin DeJesus, 48, told Midkiff's relatives, who monitored the Zoom meeting but did not make statements: "I hold no animosity. I knew you guys since I was 8 years old. You guys are like my second family. I hope and pray one day we will open the lines of communication."

Frankel asked Anderson to vacate the brothers' sentences based on new evidence that was uncovered during investigations by the AG's office, the University of Michigan Innocence Clinic and the Cooley Law School Innocence Project.

"It was him," Frankel said of Gohagen's culpability in the Midkiff killing. "It was him alone."

Midkiff was found in the basement of her home with a pillowcase over her head. An autopsy showed she had been kicked to death.

Police matched DNA from semen found on Midkiff to Gohagen, who skipped town after Midkiff was killed. Police arrested him in Florida, and faced with the DNA evidence, Gohagen admitted to raping Midkiff but insisted the DeJesus brothers had done the killing.

In exchange for his testimony against the DeJesus brothers, Gohagen was convicted of second-degree murder and first-degree sexual assault and was sentenced to a maximum of 35 years.

During Tuesday's hearing, Frankel said the new evidence against Gohagen includes DNA that surfaced in 2016 from the Aug. 29, 1994 murder and rape of Pontiac resident Rosalia Brantley, 22. Her body was shrouded in a window curtain and dumped in the city’s Hawthorne Park.

In 2017, Gohagen was convicted of first-degree murder in connection with Brantley's death and he was sentenced to life in prison.

"As we pulled at the thread, we discovered that during the 1990s, before and after the two murders, Brandon had been terrorizing women in his neighborhood," Frankel said. "We've identified 12 women who were violently assaulted by Brandon. Several of those cases resulted in DNA confirmation."

Frankel said witness statements also surfaced that weren't available during the trial.

"In the intervening 25 years, Melvin and George have sat in a cage for a crime they did not commit," Frankel said. "Friends and family have moved on. Children were born. Little kids grew up and they were not a part of it."

After Beth Greenberg Morrow of the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office said prosecutors would defer to the Attorney General's findings, Anderson agreed to vacate the brothers' sentences.

After their release, the brothers are scheduled to meet with Attorney General Dana Nessel at 11 a.m. in a Lansing restaurant.

