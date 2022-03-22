Henry Ford West Bloomfield hospital deforestation, expansion plans rile critics

West Bloomfield Township — The tree was too big for Tony Spokojny to actually hug, so he was leaning on it instead a few days ago while explaining how its shade helped preserve the stubborn patch of ice around its trunk.

A good four feet in diameter at the base, it stands in an ecologically valuable 18-acre woods behind Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital. It's at least a century old, maybe twice that, and most of it likely will be gone by April Fool's Day.