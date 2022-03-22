New Oxford trial rules could shift defense strategy for Crumbley parents
Mike Martindale
The Detroit News
Pontiac — A pretrial hearing Tuesday for the parents of the teenager charged with the Oxford High School mass shooting lasted only 20 minutes, but laid down ground rules that could change the direction of Jennifer and James Crumbley’s own separate criminal cases.
The actions of the court could effectively cut off avenues for appeal and lead to new lawyers who would represent the couple independently.