Parents call on Rochester school board to fire superintendent, then resign
Hayley Harding
The Detroit News
Rochester — Dozens of parents angry about district administration and staff monitoring parents' social media posts called for school board members Monday night to fire Superintendent Robert Shaner, then resign themselves.
The meeting was the first regular meeting since Shaner acknowledged in a deposition that the district followed parents' social media posts, created dossiers on those critical of the district's decisions and who called for reopening of schools amid the pandemic, then contacted employers or alerted police.