1 in custody in connection with fatal shooting of elderly woman in Southfield

Southfield — A man is in custody in connection with the fatal shooting early Friday morning of an elderly woman at an apartment building, police said.

Officers were called to the Legacy Place Apartments near Nine Mile and Greenfield for a report of an unresponsive woman, according to authorities. They found a woman in her 70s with multiple gunshot wounds.

After an investigation, officers arrested a person with ties to the victim's family who was at the scene of the shooting, officials said. They also recovered a weapon they believe was used in the crime.

Investigators plan to submit their findings to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office and wait on its decision on charges, they said.