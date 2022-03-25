State police probe carjacking at Ferndale auto parts store

Michigan State Police are investigating a carjacking reported Friday at an AutoZone store in Ferndale.

A customer told troopers he left the business in the 8800 block of W. Eight Mile around 12:35 p.m. and entered his blue 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix when two males approached, the agency said in a statement on Twitter.

One was armed with a pistol and opened his door then ordered him out, according to the post.

The customer complied, and the pair drove off.

The suspects are described as men believed to be in their 20s, around 5-foot-8. One was last seen wearing all black, and the other had a gray hooded sweatshirt, state police said.

The Grand Prix has a license plate of EHB7618.

Other details were not released Friday.