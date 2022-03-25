Tips sought on Pontiac teen missing since March 18

Pontiac – Oakland County sheriff’s detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old Pontiac girl who has not been seen by her family for a week.

Jada Symone Lindsey was last seen by her father around midnight on March 18. The family has not heard from her since.

Jada is a Black female who is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds, and wears her hair in a bun or ponytail. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a white patch on the chest and multi-colored sleeves, stone-washed jeans with tears, and black and white Nike shoes.

She has dark-blue braces on her teeth.

Anyone with information as to Jada’s whereabouts should call the Sheriff’s Office at (248) 858- 5001.

