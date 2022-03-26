First look: Michigan's first cannabis-consumption lounge to open next week

Hazel Park — Michigan's first licensed cannabis-consumption lounge will open next week starting with private events and ticketed experiences, and its owners contend their model will at last pave the way for the state's marijuana tourism industry.

It's been a two-year process to build out Hot Box Social on John R in Hazel Park. Walls are made of sliding glass garage-doors, meaning the lounge can be cleared of smoke within 30 seconds. Inside, there's 3,000 square feet of space. Out back, a 5,000-square-foot patio is expected to open later in the summer.