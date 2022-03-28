2 men, 1 woman arrested in Royal Oak Twp. carjacking

Royal Oak Township — Two men and a woman have been arrested in connection with a carjacking Saturday, Michigan State Police said.

Officials said the carjacking happened at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday at an AutoZone store located on Eight Mile in the township.

On Sunday, Detroit police officers saw the carjacked vehicle on the southbound Lodge Freeway near eastbound Interstate 94 in Detroit at about 11:45 a.m.

Police attempted to stop the car, but the driver sped away until crashing, they said.

Police and Michigan State Police troopers caught two men and a woman and took them into custody, according to authorities.

A search of the vehicle found a pistol and drugs, they said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the carjacking victim had left the AutoZone store and got into his blue 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix with license plate EHB7618. He told troopers he was approached by two men, one armed with a pistol, who opened his car door and told him to get out.

Anyone with information about the carjacking or the suspects should call the Michigan State Police's Metro North Post at (248) 584-5740.