Alleged driver in fatal drive-by shooting of Pontiac girl arrested

A teen wanted in connection with the death of a 7-year-old Pontiac girl this month turned himself in to authorities on Monday, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office announced.

JaJuan Calvin McDonald, 17, walked into the Waterford Township Police Department with his attorney shortly after 2 p.m. then was turned over to the Sheriff’s Fugitive Apprehension Team, authorities said in a statement.

His arraignment is expected Tuesday morning in 50th District Court in Pontiac.

Charges include first-degree murder and assault with intent to murder.

“I am proud of the work of our detectives and our partners from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives who worked tirelessly to take these dangerous individuals off the streets,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said Monday.

Authorities had offered a $10,000 reward for McDonald, a Pontiac resident among three members of a gang known as "4-Block" arrested in connection with the March 18 shooting.

That day, Ariah Jackson was returning home from school with her mother at about 4:50 p.m. and pulled into the driveway outside their home near Paddock and Wilson.

A black-clad passenger hanging out the window of an orange SUV that Ariah's mother earlier noticed at a nearby bus stop fired multiple shots at their vehicle, investigators reported.

Ariah, who was in the the back seat of the car, was hit once in the back of the head. Deputies took the girl to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Her mother was grazed by a bullet but declined treatment at the hospital. Three other girls, ages 6, 7, and 11 were in the vehicle at the time were not injured.

The shooting sparked outrage and led to a community town hall on addressing violence in Pontiac.

After authorities executed multiple search warrants across Metro Detroit, the alleged gunman, Justin Jayshon Rouser was arrested Wednesday in Taylor by sheriff’s detectives and agents from the ATF.

Rouser faces charges including first-degree murder and assault with intent to commit murder, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Judge Michael Martinez of the 50th District Court in Pontiac on Friday ordered the 19-year-old held without bond in the Oakland County Jail.

He faces mandatory life in prison without parole if convicted on the first-degree murder charge.

There is no known connection between Rouser and Ariah or her family, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Another gang member, Daejion Markese Bryant, 21, the alleged driver of the vehicle Rouser rode in when arrested Wednesday, also has been arrested.

The Troy resident was questioned earlier in the investigation, the Sheriff's Office said. He was charged with lying to a peace officer during a violent crime investigation, a four-year felony.

Bryant was arraigned Friday.

Bond was set at $100,000 and he is being held in the county jail.

Bryant had been on bond for delivery/manufacture of a controlled substance and resisting and obstructing a police officer, the Sheriff's Office said.