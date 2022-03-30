Holly man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at bar patrons, standoff with police

Holly — An Oakland County man accused of pointing an AR-15-style rifle at people in a bar Saturday has been charged, officials said.

Joshua Robert Allgeyer, 39, of Holly was arraigned Tuesday in 52-2 District Court in Clarkston on charges of felonious assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, carrying a concealed weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm and being a felon in possession of ammunition, Holly police said.

A magistrate set his bond at $80,000 and scheduled his next court date, a probable cause conference, for April 11, 2022.

If convicted, he faces up to four years in prison for the felonious assault charge, up to two years for the felony firearm charge and up to five years each for being a felon in possession of a firearm and being a felon in possession of ammunition.

Holly police were called at about 11 p.m. Saturday to the Holly Inn Bar & Grill at 902 North Saginaw near Grange Hall Road for a report of a man standing outside the business and at a window pointing an AR-15-style rifle at patrons inside, creating a panic, officials said.

Police were told the incident may involve a woman who was inside the bar. No shots were fired at the bar and no one at the bar was injured.

Officers learned the suspect had left after a taxi service took him to his home on Clarence Street. Several of the bar's patrons who know the man gave police his name.

Investigators tracked down the taxi's driver and spoke to him. He told them he was not aware of the incident and that the man was an acquaintance of his. He arrived at the bar's parking lot, saw the man was upset and offered to drive him home. The driver also told police he was alarmed when the man entered the vehicle with a rifle and called police as soon as he had dropped him off at his home near the bar.

Police said they went to the suspect's home and saw him inside looking out a window. They also saw that he was accompanied by an unknown older female.

Officials requested help from Michigan State Police and the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. Police made numerous attempts by loudspeaker to convince the man to exit the home, but he refused and stayed at a window watching officers, according to authorities.

Sheriff's deputies were notified the woman inside the house had called 911 and said she and the suspect would exit the home.

The man came out of the house at about 2:41 a.m. Sunday unarmed and surrendered without incident, police said.

After he was taken into custody, police executed a search warrant on the home and recovered a loaded AR-15 rifle with five loaded 30-round magazines and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition near the window where the suspect watched police, investigators said.

Officials said the woman in the home, a member of the suspect's family, was not involved in the incident. She was questioned and released.

They also said Allgeyer has a criminal record and was convicted of armed robbery and home invasion in 2004 in Wayne County. He was released from parole in December 2020.