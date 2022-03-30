Pontiac teen reported missing has been found

Pontiac — A 15-year-old Pontiac girl who had not been seen by her family since March 19 was found safe and returned to her family on Tuesday, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office reports.

Jada Symone Lindsey was last seen by her father around midnight on March 18. The family had not heard from her since and filed a missing person report with the Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives located her about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday near Cameron and Madison in Pontiac and she was released to her mother's custody.

