Oakland University police arrest 2 suspected of attempted armed robbery in parking lot

Rochester — Two suspects in an attempted armed robbery Wednesday at an Oakland University parking lot have been arrested, police said.

The incident happened at about 6:15 p.m. in the P-5 parking lot west of Oakview Hall, officials with the Oakland University Police Department said.

According to a preliminary investigation, a female student was walking in the lot when she was approached by a white, four-door sedan occupied by two college-aged males.

The male in the car's passenger seat rolled down the window and pointed a black handgun with an orange tip at the woman and told her to “give me all your money,” police said.

As she walked away from the car and toward the residence halls, the car left the area, heading north through the lot.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Oakland University Police Department at (248) 370-3331.