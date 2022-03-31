Three charged in slaying of Pontiac homeless man

Pontiac — Three suspects were charged Thursday in the murder of a homeless man whose naked body was discovered lying by a lake last Friday afternoon.

Alice P. Anthony, 50; Romaro Wilson, 41; and Brian Bonner, 28, all Pontiac residents, stood mute before Pontiac 50th District Judge Michael Martinez on charges involving open murder and concealing a dead body. Bonner is also charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Martinez ordered all three to be held in the Oakland County Jail without bond pending a 1:30 p.m. April 12 hearing before 50th District Judge Ronda Fowlkes Gross. The charges are felonies punishable by up to life in prison.

“It is so incredibly sad to see people’s inhumanity to one another,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “This kind of senseless, extreme violence will not be tolerated.”

Oakland County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of S. Merrimac near the shoreline of Terry Lake about 1:39 p.m. March 25 due to the report of a deceased person lying on the grass, his leg and arm exposed from a blanket and plastic bags.

At the location they found a naked man, partially wrapped in a bed comforter with a plastic bag over his head. Investigators believe he was beaten and stabbed in multiple parts of his body, tortured and ultimately strangled. Investigators found fresh tire tracks near the body.

The victim, later identified as Tobby Farrington, 50, may have been targeted for robbery, county sheriff's investigators believe because at some point he may have had access to an ATM account.

Investigators said the killing is believed to have occurred at an address near Saginaw and Woodward where Farrington was staying.

