Ex-Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick: Let prison inmates earn time off their sentences

Pontiac — Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick spoke on Sunday to congregants of the New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church about the life-saving value of hope while touting a criminal justice ballot initiative for Michigan prisons.

Kilpatrick joined faith leaders from the church and other communities and Alice Marie Johnson, a formerly incarcerated criminal justice reform activist, to encourage attendees to sign the Good Time Initiative on "Redemption Sunday," which churches across Metro Detroit celebrated.

While expressing gratitude for Johnson and church Pastor Keyon Payton, who spearheaded the campaign to get Kilpatrick's 28-year sentence for corruption crimes commuted by former President Donald Trump, the former mayor said that he understood that advocating for incarcerated people was difficult, but that it was imperative that they be given hope for redemption.

"I know how tough it was, and I know that the full weight of the entire state was talking about that man," said Kilpatrick, referring to himself in the third person after acknowledging that at the time, he was "public enemy number one."

If approved, the initiative would give people incarcerated in Michigan Department of Corrections prisons the opportunity to reduce their sentences through productive activity prior to their release, such as college classes, anger management, rehabilitation from substance abuse and credit for being a veteran. Anyone with an out-date would qualify to earn credits.

The initiative, launched by the Liberty & Justice for All Coalition and co-organized by Michigan Liberation, was submitted in December 2021 to the State of Michigan Board of Canvassers, which approved a retroactive ballot initiative to circulate and collect signatures.

In 2020, 33,618 people were incarcerated in MDOC prisons according to the agency's most recent report. The department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kilpatrick was released from federal prison in 2021 after serving seven years of his sentence. At a press conference in March he announced the initiative and stressed the need for educational and vocational programs that exist in federal facilities to be introduced in Michigan.

"People in federal prison believe that they can get out, so they take programs to make sure that they can reduce their time," he said in March.

Michigan is one of 11 states in the country that have neither earned time nor "good time" laws in place for their prison population, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures, with several states having one or the other.

Earned time is a credit against a sentence that a person earns for participation in productive activities, and “good time” credits are given for following prison rules and participating in required activities.

Being in that minority of states puts Michigan "out of step with the rest of the country," according to John Duckworth, pastor of Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church.

"If we are to be true to our faith, we must open the bridge of reconciliation and redemption when one has seen the errors of their ways," said Duckworth at the press conference.

Johnson, whose sentence of life plus 20 years was commuted byTrump in 2018 after she had been incarcerated for 21 years, spoke Sunday to the full church in front of two large photos of herself on the day she was released from prison, dressed in white, with her arms outstretched to the sky and a large smile on her face.

There is an absence of justice in not allowing people to work toward good time, Johnson said.

"We're not saying that people should commit crimes and have nothing ever happen or face no consequences. That too would not be justice,” she said. “But what's not justice is to say that ... you are not redeemable. It’s to say that they’re not human.”

Payton, when announcing the initiative, spoke about using evidence-based programs, like the ones the initiative's supporters hope to introduce to Michigan prisons, to "restore dignity and humanity in our nation's criminal justice systems," saying that it was a "moral responsibility" to give people a chance to redeem their past mistakes.

"We can not only get inmates the real help that is needed to help them heal from root causing traumas that often lead to incarceration," said Payton. "But we know we can also equip them with the soft, technical and other skills to help build a healthy workforce upon their release."

Charles Thomas, who at a resource fair after the service signed the Good Time peition as well as petitions to expand voter access and raise the state’s minimum wage, said that he believed the initiative would reduce recidivism, and reduce the cost of incarceration to taxpayers.

"I think the number is in the $40,000 range to incarcerate a citizen for a year," said Thomas, 62, of Southfield. "They can go to college for that amount of money, and so it's just better off for the entire state."

The measure would also make communities safer, he added.

“If incarcerating doesn't do something to change the minds of the incarcerated, and equip them while they're there, then that is the thing that makes the communities more dangerous,” said Thomas.

