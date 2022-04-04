Bloomfield Twp. firefighters corral cow that jumped over fence, not moon

Bloomfield Township — How now little cow?

Township firefighters had to recently play cowboy and wrangle a wayward cow, officials said Monday.

"Well, we can add this to the list of things we never thought we’d do as a firefighter," they said in a Facebook post.

They explained that a heifer at the Bowers School Farm jumped a fence and ventured around the neighborhood to "see what kind of snacks the locals had."

Firefighters received a call about the ambling animal and lured it back to the farm safely by promising her "fresh feed."