Bloomfield Twp. firefighters corral cow that jumped over fence, not moon
Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
Bloomfield Township — How now little cow?
Township firefighters had to recently play cowboy and wrangle a wayward cow, officials said Monday.
"Well, we can add this to the list of things we never thought we’d do as a firefighter," they said in a Facebook post.
They explained that a heifer at the Bowers School Farm jumped a fence and ventured around the neighborhood to "see what kind of snacks the locals had."
Firefighters received a call about the ambling animal and lured it back to the farm safely by promising her "fresh feed."