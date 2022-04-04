OAKLAND COUNTY

Bloomfield Twp. firefighters corral cow that jumped over fence, not moon

Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
Bloomfield Township — How now little cow?

Township firefighters had to recently play cowboy and wrangle a wayward cow, officials said Monday.

Bloomfield Township firefighters recently helped wrangle this wayward heifer back to her farm, officials said.

"Well, we can add this to the list of things we never thought we’d do as a firefighter," they said in a Facebook post.

They explained that a heifer at the Bowers School Farm jumped a fence and ventured around the neighborhood to "see what kind of snacks the locals had."

Firefighters received a call about the ambling animal and lured it back to the farm safely by promising her "fresh feed."

