West Bloomfield School District names new superintendent

The West Bloomfield School District Board of Education voted unanimously Monday to hire Dania Bazzi as the district's next superintendent.

Bazzi is superintendent of Ferndale Public Schools and was named superintendent of the year by the Michigan Association of Superintendents and Administrators in 2022. She was one of three candidates the West Bloomfield school board interviewed to replace Superintendent Gerald Hill, who is retiring.

"I am extremely excited and humbled to join the West Bloomfield family," Bazzi said. "I am eager to work alongside the strong community of educators within the District. Thank you to President Brickman, the Board of Education, and the community for believing in me."

Bazzi's start date is July 1, but she will attend a West Bloomfield strategic planning meeting this month, the district said in a news release.

Bazzi has a doctorate in philosophy, curriculum and instruction as well as an educational specialist degree in curriculum and instruction from Wayne State University. She has a master's degree in teaching, mathematics and social studies from the University of Michigan, according to biographical information released by the district.

