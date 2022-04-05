Police say Oakland Co. man believed to have been dead in his home for month, deem it suspicious

Independence Township – Oakland County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating the death of a 76-year-old man who they said apparently had been dead in his home for about a month.

They've declared the death suspicious.

Deputies from the Independence Township substation responded to a home in the 7800 block of Caberfae Trail about 2:10 a.m. Tuesday to check the welfare of an adult male. Information was provided by the Independence Township Office which had attempted Attempts to contact the listed homeowner had been unsuccessful.

Deputies spoke with an adult male resident at the address who said the homeowner was sleeping in a bedroom. Deputies told the man the homeowner’s welfare needed to be confirmed and were let inside the residence where the homeowner was located dead, in a bathroom.

The resident, who told deputies the homeowner had been dead for about one month, was taken to the township substation to be interviewed by detectives.

Detectives and an investigator from the Oakland County Medical Examiner continued the investigation at the address.

An autopsy has been scheduled and the investigation remains open, Undersheriff Curtis Childs said.

mmartindale@detroitnews.com

(248) 338-0319