Farmington Hills firefighters rescue woman trapped in house fire

Farmington Hills — Firefighters rescued a woman who was trapped in a burning house early Wednesday morning, officials said.

The 62-year-old woman was taken to a hospital and treated for burns.

Firefighters were called at about 4:15 a.m. to a home in the 21000 block of Waldon near Grand River and Eight Mile and alerted of someone trapped inside.

They found the two-story home with a large fire on the first floor.

Two firefighters went into the home's backyard and saw the woman at a second-floor bedroom window.

Officials said they climbed a ladder, rescued the woman and provided advanced life support before she was taken to a hospital.

Farmington Hills Fire Chief Jon Unruh said the cause of the fire is under investigation, but it appears it was an accident. He also said it appears the home had no working smoke alarms.