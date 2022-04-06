Oakland Co. restaurant closed by health department after repeated violations

Farmington Hills — The food service license of a Farmington Hills restaurant has been revoked due to its failure to correct multiple violations despite repeated inspections, county officials confirmed Wednesday.

The MayaBazaar restaurant, located on W. Twelve Mile Road, was closed by the Oakland County Health Division on March 10 after violations dating back more than a year, William Mullan, a spokesman for County Executive David Coulter, confirmed Wednesday. Inspections by the county health division are to safeguard the public, Mullan said.

“Since it opened in March of 2019, Oakland County Health Division sanitarians have visited the restaurant numerous times,” Mullan said. “Most of Oakland County’s 4,500-plus licensed food service establishments receive two inspections a year.”

The restaurant's problems predate its most recent inspections on March 16 and 22 for “consultations” which were not detailed on a software site that contains inspection reports.

The report for the most recent inspection, done on March 10, showed 38 priority concerns ranging from employees washing their hands without soap; unsanitary cleaning and storing of food implements; and potentially hazardous storage of food, including cross-contamination of packed and unpackaged items. All were found in non-compliance with Michigan Food Code and Food law.

The restaurant’s owners did not return telephone calls or emails from The Detroit News Wednesday. But the Oakland County Times reported that owner Tejas Madreddi wrote in an email: “We have corrected all our violations and will open back up soon. We will not commit those violations again and look forward to serving our customers.”

The Oakland County Times reported it reviewed a year’s worth of inspection reports obtained under the state Freedom of Information Act and posted findings of building and food handling violations.

The Oakland County Food Service Appeal Board voted unanimously on March 16 to uphold the revocation.

The Indian restaurant must meet 16 directives outlined in the appeal board’s resolution which include correcting all documented outstanding violations of state and county food codes and paying outstanding fees, food safety training for managers and employees, the presence of one full-time certified food service manager in the kitchen during each operational shift, appropriate record-keeping such as written cleaning procedures and logs and food temperature logs, and proper labeling of stored food items.

The restaurant must maintain all recommendations for at least six months after reopening.

“Food-service inspections are an opportunity to educate restaurant owners, managers, and staff on the best practices of food safety to protect public health by preventing foodborne illnesses,” Mullan said.

“During an inspection, Oakland County Health Division gives restaurants a reasonable amount of time to correct violations before returning for a follow-up visit,” he said. “Most Oakland County restaurants correct violations within that period. Food-service license revocation is rare and a measure of last resort when a restaurant consistently fails to implement corrections to violations found during inspections.”

Since January 2017 the county health division has revoked 12 food licenses out of more than 4,400 establishments in the county, Mullan said.

mmartindale@detroitnews.com

(248) 338-0319