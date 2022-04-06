State police find woman's body on I-696 near I-275 in Farmington Hills

Farmington Hills — Westbound Interstate 696 has reopened after Michigan State Police found a woman's body in the right lane of the freeway, officials said.

Troopers were dispatched to the area at about 4 a.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls about an unresponsive female on the road.

They located the woman beneath the exit ramp to southbound Interstate 275. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The freeway was closed for almost three hours as troopers investigated and spoke to potential witnesses at the scene, but no one reported seeing what happened.

A preliminary investigation found no indication that she had been struck or run over by a vehicle, they said.

Officials said investigators are working to notify the woman's next of kin, and say she may have died by suicide.

State police are encouraging those who may have thoughts of harming themselves to seek help. There are resources available — including a hotline that can get immediate assistance to people.