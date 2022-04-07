Hundreds mark groundbreaking of Michigan World War II Legacy Memorial

Royal Oak – An estimated crowd of more than 300-plus people shook off chilly 40-degree temperatures, wind and intermittent rain at a groundbreaking Thursday for the Michigan World War II Legacy Memorial at Memorial Park near 13 Mile and Woodward Avenue.

There were local and state veteran organizations standing by proudly in uniform; patriotic relatives and friends looking on and applauding the names of veterans recognized as they arrived, several using walkers. Karen Newman sang the national anthem to cheers more associated with her traditional vocal appearances at the start of dozens of Detroit Red Wings hockey games over the years.

There were politicians who gave speeches and regardless of political preferences, all shared their heartfelt appreciation for veterans. John Marten, board president of the Legacy Memorial project, set the tone with the first speech of the 90-minute event.

“Over 80 years ago, FDR gave his famous speech asking for a state of war to be declared with Japan,” said Marten. “Two thousand four hundred and three Michiganders lost their lives on the attack on Pearl Harbor. Over the course of World War II, 15,458 Michiganders made the ultimate sacrifice. Everyone in every part of society sacrificed and contributed in their own way.

“Today, we meet to break ground for a site that will honor the men and women of Michigan from the Greatest Generation that served and sacrificed in so many ways to protect the freedoms that we enjoy today,” Marten said. “It will also serve to educate current and future generations about their character and commitment so that their legacy lives on.”

The first phase of the project will be gathering donations by selling 1,200 paver bricks with the engraved names and remembrance of those who have served, and those bricks will pave a Walk of Honor.

Also planned is an installation of a full-sized statue of “Joe,” a soldier in a foxhole reading a letter from home — symbolic of all those in service. Plans call for installing flag poles representing all military branches; future statue scenes and a two-sided Wall of Stars, with names of all Michigan residents who lost their lives in World War II.

Veterans like Ty Perkins, 94, of Troy are excited about the project. Perkins enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1945 before graduating from Redford High School.

“This memorial means a lot,” said Perkins. “I was 17 years old and wanted to see the world and saw about three-quarters of it.”

Perkins served on a fleet tanker in China, Hong Kong and elsewhere until discharged in 1946. He returned to Michigan and attended Michigan State University “along with 10,000 students – 6,000 of them GIs,” he said.

Because of inclement weather, Ethel “Cricket” Poland of Rochester – who will turn 103 years old this October, did not attend Thursday’s event. The News spoke with her daughter, Cindy Poland.

Cricket Poland enlisted in the U.S. Navy when she was 21 years old, and was a WAVE who became one of the World War II “code girls” assigned to codebreaking in Washington D.C., her daughter said.

“Mom thought it was her patriotic duty to enlist,” said Cindy Poland. “She was living in the Carolinas at the time and she also wanted to see some of the world outside beyond those states.”

She was discharged in 1945 after three years of service and returned to South Carolina and later moved to Michigan with her husband, who passed away four years ago. She was a homemaker, raised Cindy and two brothers and was a substitute teacher. She has lived in Rochester for 55 years.

“This (memorial) after all these years means my military service and that of others is not being forgotten. And I’m pleased by that,” Cricket Poland said in a brief phone call.

A dozen women donned denim-style coveralls, polka-dot head wraps and swung lunch pails in marching precision in a tribute to Rosie the Riveter, an icon representing the women who helped build bombers in assembly-line fashion at the Willow Run Airport that became part of the U.S. Arsenal of Democracy.

“We feel it's important to remember contributions made on the homefront as well,” said Cheryl Biau, one of 10 tribute “Rosies” at the event.

She noted at least three original Rosies were in attendance.

Not all politicians who showed up were there to make speeches. Oakland County Commissioner Robert Hoffman, R-Highland, was content to watch the proceedings from the sidelines and express his gratitude.

“This generation was truly the greatest generation that ever walked the face of the Earth,” said Hoffman looking on and applauding with others as veterans were recognized.

