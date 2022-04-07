Man accused of chasing people with hatchet in Troy parking lot arrested

Troy — It appears police arrested a literal hatchet man.

A man was arrested last week after allegedly chasing people in a parking lot with a hatchet, officials said Wednesday.

According to a preliminary investigation, officers were called at about 5 p.m. on March 29 to the parking lot of Lifetime Fitness, 4700 Investment Drive near Long Lake and Crook.

Victims told responding officers an acquaintance chased them with a hatchet. They said they parked next to the suspect because they knew him from school.

But he used his vehicle to block them in and began running around their car while brandishing a hatchet, authorities said. The man struck their vehicle's rear passenger side window with the hatchet, causing damage.

The victims fled and called police from a safe location.

Officers located the suspect in his vehicle as it was traveling north on Crooks at Long Lake, according to police.

They arrested the driver, who admitted to having a hatchet in the vehicle. He also said he was looking for a person who threatened him and mistook the victims for someone else.