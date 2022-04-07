Part of I-75 in Oakland Co. to close this weekend for bridge construction

Madison Heights — Both directions of Interstate 75 between Interstate 696 and Square Lake Road will be closed this weekend to allow crews to set bridge beams, Michigan Department of Transportation officials said.

Weather permitting, they will set beams for bridges for Gardenia and Lincoln avenues over the freeway, according to the department.

In addition to the freeway, ramps to northbound I-75 between I-696 and 14 Mile along with ramps to southbound I-75 between M-59 and 11 Mile will be closed.

The freeway closure will begin at 11 p.m. Friday and is scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, officials said. Crews will start closing ramps at 9 p.m. and freeway lanes at 10 p.m.

Traffic on northbound I-75 traffic will be rerouted west on I-696 to northbound Woodward Avenue to east Square Lake Road and back to I-75. Entrance ramps to northbound I-75 will remain open from 14 Mile Road to Crooks Road/Corporate Drive for local traffic.

Southbound I-75 traffic will be rerouted to westbound Square Lake Road to southbound Woodward to east I-696 to I-75.

It won't be the only freeway in the Metro area closed for the weekend. Interstate 94 will be closed in Detroit both dibetween I-75 and I-96 for bridge demolition.

MDOT officials said that after I-75 reopens on Monday, both directions of I-75 will be maintained on the southbound side of the freeway between 13 Mile and I-696. A concrete barrier will separate both directions, which will have two lanes each open to traffic.

They said the traffic shift will enable crews to rebuild I-75's northbound lanes later this year. It will remain in place until mid-November.

Furthermore, the northbound I-75 ramp to both directions of I-696 will have only one lane open for 10 days.

