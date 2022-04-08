Detroit police officer charged with sexual assault of a minor in Oakland Co.

West Bloomfield Twp. — A veteran Detroit police officer is jailed and facing charges of sexually assaulting a minor in West Bloomfield Township, police confirmed Friday.

Michael A. Carson, 60, a 22-year-veteran of the Detroit Police Department who lives in West Bloomfield, was arraigned April 1 on two counts of criminal sexual conduct involving a victim under the age of 13 years old, according to Bloomfield District Court records. He is held in the Oakland County Jail in lieu of a $750,000 bond.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Monday.

The arrest was based on a complaint to township police by the alleged victim regarding incidents over several years, Detroit police said.

“I can confirm he was arrested in our township with the assistance of Detroit police,” West Bloomfield Township Deputy Chief Curt Lawson said of Carson. Lawson declined further comment.

Detroit Police Chief James White said “the allegations stemming from this investigation, which have spanned several years, are disturbing and do not represent the overwhelming majority of the hardworking men and women of the Detroit Police Department. The DPD will continue to cooperate with the investigation.

White said he intended to make a request to the Board of Police Commissioners that Carson "be suspended without pay pending the outcome of this matter.”

Carson’s co-counsel, Lillian Diallo, described the charges as "outrageous."

"It's outrageous to charge and jail a person on such a high bond on unsubstantiated charges which stem out of a pending divorce," Diallo said.

"They come from someone who alleges witnessing things over several years but never made a report or complaint about them," she added. "There are going to be some trouble with this case and those who brought it."

Carson faces up to life in prison if convicted as charged.

