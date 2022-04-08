Oakland County man charged in failing to report roommate's death

An Independence Township man was charged with failing to report the death of his roommate for weeks, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

Mark Alan Means, 58, was arraigned on the misdemeanor charge before 52-2nd District Court Judge Joseph Fabrizio.

He remains at the Oakland County Jail on a $5,000 bond. As a condition of the bond, Fabrizio said Means cannot live at the home he shared with the 76-year-old man, identified as Michael Leroy Wagner, sheriff's officials said in a statement.

"He will be allowed to return to the home one time with deputies to retrieve his personal belongings," according to the release.

Deputies from the Independence Township substation were called to the 7800 block of Caberfae Trail about 2:10 a.m. Tuesday to check on Wagner after failing to reach the homeowner earlier, authorities reported.

They spoke with Means, who said the man was sleeping in a bedroom and he did not want to wake him up, county officials said.

Deputies found Wagner, his roommate since 2015, dead in a bathtub.

Authorities believe Wagner fell on March 7 and died three days later.

An autopsy found that he had underlying medical conditions and died of natural causes. There were no signs of foul play, sheriff's officials said Friday.

"Means could not say why he did not report the death but said he realized it was about time to report it to authorities," investigators said.