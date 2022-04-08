Threats against Oxford High School, other Oakland Co. districts 'non-credible'

Oxford Community Schools was among multiple school districts in northern Oakland County that received threatening phone calls on Friday that law enforcement deemed non-credible.

Ken Weaver, Oxford's superintendent, posted a message Friday on the district's website explaining that Oxford High School's counseling office received three consecutive phone calls that were "threatening in nature." The last call was answered by the school resource officer, Weaver said.

"An immediate investigation ensued by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. At this time, through their investigation the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office has deemed the threats non-credible, and we are continuing on with our regularly scheduled school day," Weaver said in the post.

Several other Oakland County districts received similar calls or threats on Friday around 1 p.m., including the Lake Orion and Brandon school districts, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Friday.

Spokesman Steve Huber said a caller threatened someone with a weapon in the incidents but the threats were later deemed non-credible by law enforcement.

Huber said deputies checked the area around the schools and believe the call may have come from out of state.

Mark Snyder, spokesman for Lake Orion Community Schools, said administrators at Lake Orion High School received a "specific concern" on Friday and law enforcement was informed immediately.

Snyder declined to say if the concern was a phone call or otherwise describe it.

"Students were kept in their classrooms while an investigation was conducted. The concern, reported to multiple area schools, was deemed non-credible and students continued on with their day as scheduled," Snyder said.

High school Principal Stephen Hawley sent a message to parents saying students remained in locked classrooms for a short period of time as law enforcement investigated and then ruled the concern non-credible.

"The students have proceeded with their usual day and remained safe," Hawley said.

Hawley asked students, parents, and school personnel to come together as a community to end "this disruption of student learning."

"I urge you to talk to your children now and impress upon them the seriousness of threats of any kind in today’s society. Ask them to notify you or school personnel should they hear of any planned or potential disruptive behavior," he said.

In Oxford, Weaver requested additional law enforcement and security on campus for the day. Four students were killed and seven others wounded in a mass shooting at the high school on Nov. 30.

