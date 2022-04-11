Bond reduced for a Detroit cop charged with rape of Oakland Co. child

Bloomfield Township — A veteran Detroit police officer remained jailed on charges of sexually assaulting a minor in West Bloomfield Township but received a lower bond at a court hearing Monday.

Michael A. Carson, 60, a 22-year-veteran of the Detroit Police Department was arraigned on April 1 on two counts of criminal sexual conduct involving a victim under the age of 13 years old, according to Bloomfield Township 48th District Court Records. Police said the allegations involve reported incidents over several years.

He was scheduled for a probable cause hearing before Judge Kimberly Small but his defense attorneys requested a later date to allow them more time to review evidence in the case.

Defense attorneys also cited Carson’s ties to the community, long term of public service and no prior criminal history as an adult or as a juvenile as supporting a lower bond. Carson has three adult children and seven grandchildren living out of state, attorneys said.

Small set a May 3 preliminary examination in the case and approved a request for a lower bond for Carson — $500,000 with a 10 percent provision — with certain conditions on his release.

“Obviously the nature of the allegations in this case are extremely serious,” Small told attorneys, who said she would require that Carson wear a GPS tether as a condition of release and have no contact of any kind, including by a third party, or come within five miles of the alleged victim or her mother.

One of Carson’s attorneys, Lillian Diallo, described the charges to The Detroit News as “outrageous” and said they stem from a pending divorce.

Carson was arrested with the assistance of Detroit police, a West Bloomfield Police Department spokesman said.

Detroit Police Chief James White said he was asking Carson be suspended without pay pending the outcome of the case.

“The allegations stemming from this investigation, which have spanned several years, are disturbing and do not represent the overwhelming majority of the hardworking men and women of the Detroit Police Department,” White said. “The DPD will continue to cooperate with the investigation.”

Carson faces up to life in prison if convicted of the charges.

