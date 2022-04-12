OAKLAND COUNTY

Detroit man, 36, accused in sexual assault at Royal Oak Twp. motel

Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News

Royal Oak Township — A 36-year-old Detroit man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a motel was arrested over the weekend, state police said.

Troopers were called at about 7:50 a.m. Sunday to the Baymont Inn at 11000 West Eight Mile near Meyers for a report of a sexual assault, officials said.

Michigan State Police said they arrested on April 10, 2022, a Detroit man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at the Baymont Inn on West Eight Mile Road in Royal Oak Township.

They spoke to the victim and searched the area. Their investigation revealed the man was armed with a handgun during the assault.

After reviewing security camera footage, investigators identified a suspect and obtained a warrant to search his home.

Troopers went to the home and arrested him, authorities said. They also found a pistol in the suspect's vehicle at the home.