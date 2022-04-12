Detroit man, 36, accused in sexual assault at Royal Oak Twp. motel

Royal Oak Township — A 36-year-old Detroit man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a motel was arrested over the weekend, state police said.

Troopers were called at about 7:50 a.m. Sunday to the Baymont Inn at 11000 West Eight Mile near Meyers for a report of a sexual assault, officials said.

They spoke to the victim and searched the area. Their investigation revealed the man was armed with a handgun during the assault.

After reviewing security camera footage, investigators identified a suspect and obtained a warrant to search his home.

Troopers went to the home and arrested him, authorities said. They also found a pistol in the suspect's vehicle at the home.