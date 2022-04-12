Three charged in 2018 Pontiac murder case

Pontiac — A Pontiac man, his brother and their mother were all formally charged Tuesday in the 2018 slaying of a 20-year-old Pontiac man.

Angel Jose Alvarez, 22; his brother Juan Diego Hernandez, 27; and their mother, Guadalupe Maria Davila-Rodriguez, 46, were all arraigned before Pontiac’s 50th District Court Judge Cynthia Walker in the death of Emilio Valdez.

Walker ordered Alvarez held in the Oakland County Jail without bond and set $20,000 bond each on Hernandez and Davila-Rodriguez pending an April 21 probable cause conference and April 28 exam. All three were living together in Pontiac at the time of the slaying.

“I am proud of our deputies who constantly dig for more information and look for ways to not only solve crimes but to bring perpetrators to justice,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a Tuesday statement. “We look forward to those involved in this homicide being held accountable.”

Alvarez is charged with open murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony, with the murder charge being punishable by up to life in prison. His mother and brother are each charged with being accessories after the fact to open murder — felonies punishable by five years in prison.

Valdez was discovered on June 7, 2018, when two young men went fishing at Osmun Lake and they discovered a broken vehicle head light, a blood-soaked shirt, as well as blood near a dock and blood on the dock, according to police. The Sheriff’s Dive Team responded and found the victim’s body in the lake.

An autopsy revealed that Valdez was alive while in the lake but also had two gunshot wounds to the chest area.

Valez’s sister told detectives she saw her brother get into a black Pontiac Grand Prix on June 7 and heard gunshots as the vehicle sped away. Deputies were advised of a stolen vehicle matching that description being driven earlier in the day by Alvarez.

The car was found in Sylvan Lake by Waterford Township police. It contained blood evidence, a spent shell casing and Valdez’s cell phone.

