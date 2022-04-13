Dealership stripes Ferrari to look like West Bloomfield police car

West Bloomfield — Ferrari Five-O? The Fast and the Fuzz?

Cauley Ferrari of Detroit, the sole official exotic sports car dealership in the state, recently decided to honor its local police department by decorating one of its vehicles like a patrol car and putting it on display, according to officials.

"We are proud to be the home police department of the only Ferrari dealership in Michigan," police officials said in a tweet Wednesday. "@CauleyFerrari wanted to show their gratitude to us by striping a Ferrari."

Police officials also said no tax dollars were spent on the vehicle's striping.

The dealership said in addition to the police Ferrari, it has striped another to honor the community's firefighters.

"As a sign of appreciation and thank you to all our local first responders, Cauley Ferrari was excited to create these two stunning Ferrari models for the West Bloomfield Police & Fire Departments," it said in a Facebook post. "The Nero F8 Tributo with Bianco Leather is styled perfectly with the West Bloomfield Michigan Police Department patrol graphics while the Rosso over Rosso 488 Pista is very fitting for the West Bloomfield Fire Department."

The version for the fire department is equipped with a fire extinguisher.

Both will be on display in the dealership's showroom for public viewing.

Dealership officials also said no part of this project was funded with taxpayers' money and that the vehicles are not in service.