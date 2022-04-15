OAKLAND COUNTY

Driver on I-75 in Madison Hts. arrested after speeding, gun on dash seized

Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
Madison Heights — A Sterling Heights man was arrested Thursday after speeding in a car and Michigan State Police say he had a gun on the dashboard.

A trooper stopped a driver on northbound Interstate 75 who was traveling 90 mph in a 60 mph construction zone, according to authorities. As he walked up to the vehicle, he saw a handgun on its dashboard.

State police said a motorist was arrested Thursday after speeding through a construction zone on I-75 in Madison Heights with this gun on his vehicle's dashboard.

The trooper spoke to the driver who told him that he did not have a license to carry a firearm. He also told the trooper that he was legally allowed to have the pistol on the dashboard because it was not loaded.

The driver was arrested and the weapon was seized.

