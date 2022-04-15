Man charged in sex assault at Oakland County motel

A Detroit man has been charged in connection with a sexual assault of a woman at an Oakland County motel on Sunday, Michigan State Police announced Friday.

Marcus Lockwood, 36, was arraigned in 45th District Court in Oak Park, state police said in a statement.

The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office authorized multiple counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and felony firearm, according to the post.

The incident was reported early Sunday at the Baymont by Wyndham Ferndale/Royal Oak in the 11000 block of West Eight Mile.

Troopers interviewed the reported victim and said their investigation revealed the suspect had been armed with a handgun during the alleged assault.

After reviewing security camera footage, authorities identified Lockwood as the suspect and obtained a warrant to search his home, where they found a pistol in a vehicle and arrested him.

Lockwood remained at the Oakland County Jail on Friday on a $250,000 bond, records show.