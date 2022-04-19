Commerce Twp. woman, 21, killed in crash in W. Bloomfield

A 21-year-old Oakland County woman is dead after the vehicle she was riding in crashed Monday into a large rock and some trees in West Bloomfield, police said.

The investigation into the cause of the crash and the woman's death is ongoing, they said.

According to authorities, the crash happened at about 8:40 p.m. Monday on Branford Drive at Berwick near Halsted and Maple.

A preliminary investigation revealed a 17-year-old male was driving a 2022 white Chevrolet Colorado south on Branford north of Berwick and above the posted 25 mph speed limit. The driver lost control of the vehicle, struck a large rock and then several trees, police said.

The driver and a female passenger, 16, who was in the front seat suffered minor injuries, authorities said. However, the 21-year-old woman who was sitting in the back seat was pronounced dead at the scene. All three are Commerce Township residents, officials said.

Investigators said there are no indications at this time that alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.