Parents of Oxford teen charged in school shooting hope for lower bonds

Pontiac – Attorneys for the parents of a teen charged in the Nov. 30 mass shooting at Oxford High School are expected to tell a judge the couple has wrongly been portrayed as a flight risk and argue their bonds should be reduced to $100,000.

James and Jennifer Crumbley are each being held on $500,000 bonds and are charged with four counts each of involuntary manslaughter. They are accused by prosecutors of purchasing a handgun for 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley as a Christmas gift, failing to properly store the weapon or advise school officials their son had access to it.

The couple has twice been denied lower bonds.

Four students were killed and six students and a teacher were wounded in the rampage.

At an earlier hearing, Judge Cheryl Matthews said she wanted the parents to confer with independent attorneys on their options because their current attorneys work for the same law firm.

As part of a “joint legal representation protection,” Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald asked that the Crumbleys be instructed by the judge if they understand potential legal pitfalls they might face during and after trial and possible convictions.

"Joint representation from attorneys from the same law firm is uncommon," Matthews said, citing state law and court rules. "There is great concern of a conflict of interest.”

Matthews previously said she envisioned “myriad” potential problems and wanted two independent attorneys to counsel the Crumbleys separately without others present, including their current lawyers. Legal discussions were to be limited to consideration of “conflict of interest.” Matthews said she would require both to sign waivers that they approve of their attorneys and waive any right of appeal due to conflicts.

The Crumbleys are currently represented, respectively, by Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman, who both work in the same law office and took turns at district court hearings questioning witnesses on behalf of their clients.

"Court is cognizant of defendant’s Sixth Amendment rights to counsel of their choice," Matthews said this past month.

“I hope the Crumbleys understand the purpose of the independent counsel," Matthews told the defendants at an earlier hearing. "I’m concerned that at some point, something could happen to cause a conflict that would damage your position, Mr. Crumbley, or your position, Mrs. Crumbley. I’m here to protect your rights.

"If there is a conflict in the middle of the trial, that could cause a mistrial.”

McDonald has argued the parents were grossly negligent, overlooked their son’s ongoing emotional problems, ignored warning signs and, on the morning of the shooting, refused to remove him from school and take him for counseling as recommended by school officials.

The Crumbleys have both pleaded not guilty to the offenses, felonies that can carry up to 15 years in prison.

The couple failed to surrender to authorities as promised once they were charged on Dec. 3. Police found them a day later at a friend's Detroit apartment where investigators said they were hiding and preparing to flee the area. Money had been withdraw from bank accounts, they had purchased burner phones and put their home and horses up for sale. Their attorneys explained the couple feared for their safety and needed money for legal fees.

Ethan Crumbley is scheduled for a pretrial hearing before Judge Kwame Rowe on Thursday. The teen's attorneys plan an insanity defense and have been trying to get him transferred from isolation in the Oakland County Jail to the county's Children's Village facility for minors.

